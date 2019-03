Founding Act for Europe: Pančevo

In the spring of 1941, the German eagle flew over the Alps and dug its talons into Pančevo. Yugoslavia was under attack. In Pančevo, a small trading town at the time, not far from Belgrade, the roses were already in blossom, when the "Division Großdeutschland" carried out its "special operation." First, 18 Yugoslav civilians were hanged in the Catholic cemetery, and then another 14 were executed at the cemetery wall – in retaliation for resistance to the German occupiers.

Executioners from the German-speaking minority gave practical assistance in murdering the innocent Yugoslav civilians. This serious German war crime has never been atoned for in Germany. The murderers received their pensions....

In the spring of 1999, exactly twenty years ago, the German eagle flew over the Alps again. Yugoslavia was attacked a second time (also the town of Pančevo) – this time, not by the "Division Großdeutschland" but by the Federal Republic of Germany's Air Force in concert with NATO. The heavy bombardment of Pančevo released toxic chemicals to such an extent that the population had to be evacuated for a while. The long-term effect can still be felt today.

On their return flights, the western air forces disposed of all kinds of bombs that they could not drop over the intended targets – including cluster bombs and missiles – in the Adriatic, off the coast of Pula, Lošinj or Susak, where German tourists enjoy sun bathing on vacation.

Even while the bombs were raining down on Yugoslavia, the German Chancellor published his government declaration: "Our engagement in the Balkans" is part of a "new German responsibility," and is a "founding act" for "Europe."

If this statement is taken seriously and considered word-for-word, it proves to be the truth.

This "founding act" was a war in violation of international law, a vulgar ambush on a sovereign country, an attack on the United Nations' fundamental principles.

According to the legal concepts of German jurisprudence, this "founding act" was a gangster crime. Countless civilians died. This crime of gangsters has never been atoned for, like the German crime committed in Pančevo...

The "founding act" for Europe – to take the statement seriously – heralded in a Europe of expansion, of brute force, a Europe of poverty and death at its southern periphery; indeed, an imperial Europe of "world politics," primarily under German leadership.

In 1999, twenty years ago, a flash of the catastrophe of future wars for this imperial "world politics" could be seen on the historical horizon not far from Pančevo in Belgrade as Europe's "founding act" hit the Chinese embassy in the night of May 7.

Western air-to-ground missiles struck that diplomatically protected building of the People's Republic of China, killing three Chinese civilians and wounding dozens. The alleged mistake was a well-planned provocation, according to research carried out by the British Observer and the Danish journal Politiken.

In a storm of protest, tens of thousands of Chinese took action against the embassies of the aggressors in the People's Republic of China. Germany's general consulate in Guangzhou was attacked with the correct realization that the German state was fully responsible, as the organizational accomplice to the missile attacks....

In the war against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, in the "founding act" for Europe, the pan-European promise of peace was turned into its opposite; into deregulated violent competition with billions in profits from arms sales. Fundamental social rights in Europe – the right to a share of the prosperity, the right to shelter, to work and to a decent living – have been sacrificed on this alter.

This Europe, under Berlin's leadership, has oriented itself toward war – toward Russia and China.

