Go Vote?

What should we vote for, in the shadow of the eagle, to give the European Parliament a new democratic mandate? Around 61 percent of the voters in the EU had participated in the first EU elections. In the 2014 elections, it was nearly 20 percent less – a growing refusal to even legitimate this parliament.

This development is certainly painful for the early supporters of the Europe idea. For example, for the young Klaus Mann, the son of Thomas Mann, who later said, "I was against nationalism – how could I not be for pan-Europe ...?" The Europe idea was "initially very well received by intellectual youth," recalls Klaus Mann of the 1920s.

Cross-border and international – that corresponded also to the prominent sponsors, who had invested much money into the Europe idea ... without Klaus Mann having been aware, at the time: 60 thousand gold mark, which served as start-up financing, came from German banks, from the export-oriented chemical industry, from the Robert Bosch Corp. or from the National Association of German Industry. The first Europe Manifest explicitly stated that the continent must unite against the "non-European economic empires America, ... Russia and East Asia."

Rudolf Hilferding, an ideological founding father of today's EU, had supported the fight against the "non-European economic empires" in Russia and East Asia. However, it is doubtful that he would vote in these EU elections.

Hilferding had been minister of finance in two German governments and was against thinking in national terms. He said that pan-Europe would insure peace through continental economic interdependence. Hilferding proclaimed a new era: the era of "capitalist pacifism" in cosmopolitan Europe would bring peace and prosperity.

However, both Rudolf Hilferding, the social democrat minister, and Klaus Mann, the writer, have had to pay a high price for the "capitalist pacifism" idea of Europe – and they were not the only ones.

First, during the financial crisis, "capitalist pacifism" unleashed a war on the masses of ordinary citizens, an economic war. Outside the doors of the savings banks, they trembled in fear of their savings – of their hard-working lives.

Because European unification intensified competition, rather than reducing it, those promoting the idea of Europe soon resorted to other means. The economic war became a war of naked violence.

For "Europe," the German chemical industry paid 400 thousand Reich mark – now to the strong arm apparatus of the political gutter, which sought to make Berlin the capital of Europe. And for Bosch, a sponsor of Europe, Adolf Hitler was not all that bad anymore. Rudolf Hilferding's "capitalist pacifism" changed colors and ousted its inventors.

Hilferding, Germany's former minister of finance, had to flee to France, where the armed representatives of the Europe-enthusiastic German chemical industry and Robert Bosch Corp. – the German military occupation forces – caught up with him. "Europe" became the term used to signify Greater Germany.