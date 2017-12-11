BERLIN/BRÜSSEL Mit der offiziellen Verabschiedung des Militarisierungsprogramms PESCO (Permanent Structured Cooperation) soll am heutigen Montag die Europäische Verteidigungsunion gestartet werden. An PESCO nehmen 25 EU-Mitgliedstaaten teil, darunter auch diejenigen, die der Form nach als "neutral" gelten - Finnland, Schweden, Irland und Österreich. Lediglich Malta und Dänemark, das sich 1992 ein "Opt-Out" aus der EU-Militärpolitik gesichert hat, bleiben dem Projekt fern. Die Notifizierungsurkunde, die bereits am 13. November 2017 unterzeichnet wurde, legt die PESCO-Staaten auf eine kontinuierliche Aufrüstung, auf die künftige Beteiligung an EU-Militäreinsätzen, auf kontinuierliche Beiträge zu den EU-Battlegroups sowie weitere Maßnahmen zur Militarisierung fest. Zudem sollen die nationalen Entscheidungsverfahren für die Teilnahme an EU-Interventionen gestrafft werden. german-foreign-policy.com dokumentiert Auszüge aus der Notifizierungsurkunde.

Notification on Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) to the Council and to the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

...

Annex II: List of ambitious and more binding common commitments in the five areas set out by Article 2 of Protocol No 10

...

1. Regularly increasing defence budgets in real terms, in order to reach agreed objectives.

2. Successive medium-term increase in defence investment expenditure to 20% of total defence spending (collective benchmark) in order to fill strategic capability gaps by participating in defence capabilities projects in accordance with CDP and Coordinated Annual Review (CARD).

...

4. Increasing the share of expenditure allocated to defence research and technology with a view to nearing the 2% of total defence spending (collective benchmark).

5. Establishment of a regular review of these commitments (with the aim of endorsement by the Council).

...

7. Commitment to support the CARD to the maximum extent possible acknowledging the voluntary nature of the review and individual constraints of participating Member States.

8. Commitment to the intensive involvement of a future European Defence Fund in multinational procurement with identified EU added value.

...

12. With regard to availability and deployability of the forces, the participating Member States are committed to:

* Making available formations, that are strategically deployable, for the realization of the EU LoA, in addition to a potential deployment of an EUBG. This commitment does neither cover a readiness force, a standing force nor a stand by force.

* Developing a solid instrument (e.g. a data base) which will only be accessible to participating Member States and contributing nations to record available and rapidly deployable capabilities in order to facilitate and accelerate the Force Generation Process.

* Aiming for fast-tracked political commitment at national level, including possibly reviewing their national decision-making procedures.

* Providing substantial support within means and capabilities to CSDP operations (e.g. EUFOR) and missions (e.g. EU Training Missions) - with personnel, materiel, training, exercise support, infrastructure or otherwise - which have been unanimously decided by the Council, without prejudice to any decision on contributions to CSDP operations and without prejudice to any constitutional constraints.

* Substantially contributing to EU BG by confirmation of contributions in principle at least four years in advance, with a stand-by period in line with the EU BG concept, obligation to carry out EU BG exercises for the EU BG force package (framework nation) and/or to participate in these exercises (all EU Member States participating in EU BG).

* Simplifying and standardizing cross border military transport in Europe for enabling rapid deployment of military materiel and personnel.

...

14. Participating Member States will strive for an ambitious approach to common funding of military CSDP operations and missions, beyond what will be defined as common cost according to the Athena council decision.

Quelle:

Notification on Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) to the Council and to the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Brussels, 13.11.2017.