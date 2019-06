War against China

There is a reflex in Europe that is detrimental to China. It is the downside of the respectful awe at China's vastness, its size, its culture, and statehood. By comparison, Europe appears tiny. The comparison mitigates the error of being incomparable.

China is greater.

"Keeping China down," always has been in vain. To "keep China down," violence is needed, and if necessary, warfare against China. Nearly every act of violence, at least in Berlin, had been considered morally justified to humiliate China.

The German Empire dispatched its troops to crush the "fists of justice and harmony" – a Chinese resistance movement. Kaiser Wilhelm, personally – here in front of German soldiers on their way to China – called for carnage.

" No quarter will be given! Prisoners will not be taken! Just as a thousand years ago the Huns (...) made a name for themselves (...) may the name German in China be affirmed by you in such a way that for a thousand years no Chinese will dare to look cross-eyed at a German."

The German heroes of this carnage were honored by the Weimar State ... heroized during German fascism ... and are immortalized in street names in the Federal Republic of Germany. The capital Berlin commemorates these criminals and their cannons in the south of the city; in Cologne, there is a "Chinese Quarters," where, not Chinese names are commemorated, but rather those of their German murderers. The commemoration honors the executioners of German global policy and historicizes German projection of power, that sought to "keep China down."

This projection of power is currently again the issue – at the 2018 annual alignment of global military policy in Munich.

"China develops a comprehensive alternative system to the western" economy, complained Germany's foreign minister, and appealed for "courage" in "power projection:"

"Europe needs a common global projection of power. It should never concentrate solely on the military, nor totally renounce it."

Europe has never renounced military power at China's borders. The military was ruthlessly called in during the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. The Federal Republic of Germany was a technical participant, as napalm and phosphorous devastated Vietnam. Journalistic agitation was aimed at the "Vietcong," the barefoot soldiers – a sort of red devil. The "Dragon," neighboring China – over whose routes and harbors war supplies were helping to curb the West's wars in Asia – was considered no less diabolical.

The racist depictions of the people during the Vietnam and Korean Wars are being revived today.

Asian masses, eating up the global resources, such as suggested here in a journal in Berlin – turning the truth about Berlin and Europe, which are nourished from the blood of the victims of their colonial rule on its head.... This racist depiction is each time illustrated differently, for example, as China about to put the world into its mouth with chopsticks. We are being devoured and should defend ourselves.

These hysterics facilitate violence. In business journals, talk of war, has become routine: customs war, war of sanctions, and war of the systems. ...

Therefore, taking up arms seems logical. At China's Indo-Pacific borders, a ring of violence has been formed that potentially threatens nuclear annihilation.

Will Germany remain neutral? Will it lead "Europe's" charge against China, in the transatlantic alliance? Germany is building up its armament with a crescendo of billions.

German arms companies were already pushing to have a share in the weaponized ring around China, to "keep China down" from the sea. In the western alliance, Germany is reinforcing that ring, as West Germany before, when it shared logistics and technology, but above all, lots of money and the racist depiction leading to a slaughterhouse in Vietnam.

Germany is not neutral. It is about to join the front.

However, unlike before, today's weapons can reach Berlin directly from Asia's battlefield. ... Don't be deceived.

Europe is tiny in comparison. China is greater.

This Video-Column

All Video-Columns

© 2019 Droit d'auteur / German News Informations Services GmbH / Sources: Bundesarchiv (3); ARD (1); tageszeitung (taz) (1); FOCUS (1);