The EU – a “Union of Values”? Before and after the EU-elections:

When the election posters have been taken down and the election commercials are forgotten, what will be left of the promises the EU and its supporters made? Will the EU now become a "union of values"? Will a "social Europe," an "ecological Europe" now emerge? Are we on the way to peace and prosperity within the EU? At least a bit more?

Unfortunately, peace in the EU is still a long way off. War production will continue – and not just slightly – at Rheinmetall, at Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann, at Diehl or at Siemens. The list is long and will be even longer after the elections. The military expenditures are continuously increasing in the EU. Within Europe, much more money is spent on weapons, than in Russia and China combined.

Not just peace, but also prosperity is a long way off – in any case, for one out of four in the population of the EU. Every fourth person in the EU is threatened with poverty – particularly in the countries along the Mediterranean, where Berlin is "boosting" the markets and using its power, often at unfair prices... just as in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. Everywhere, where "Europe" is being conflated with Germany, because Berlin takes itself for Europe.

And the EU as a "union of values"?

Photos published in the New York Times show how these values perish – when the bodies, being at the mercy of the EU's auxiliary forces, perish in the Mediterranean. Financed from EU funds, they use speedboats. They are killing the people; they are supposed to be saving....

As before, month after month, the EU's promises of values are dying in the Mediterranean and on Europe's opposite coastlines, day after day, as before, and by the thousands.

The EU is willing to pay for the doom. It is the price for its shield – for each of the bodies that does not reach the shores of Europe, dead or alive.

At the "Frontex" command headquarters – whose troop levels the EU has multiplied and for which it earmarks billions – the costs of destruction of these values erode those of social values.

"Barbarism in the name of Europe" was the recent headline of a German news magazine, referring to the thousands of bodies tortured on the coasts and lying at the bottom of the Mediterranean. "In the name of Europe"? Not "Europe" is the one behaving like a barbarian. It is the EU, which is responsible and, at the forefront, its leading member is orchestrating in Berlin.

Will the "social Europe," the "ecological Europe" now emerge? Will the EU become a "union of values"? Will the realm of civil and human rights, of democracy and freedom of the press emerge – at least "a bit more," to be able to set an example for the rest of the world?

Please watch this video from the New York Times and see for yourself. Judge whether it was possible to know what to think of the EU's promises of values before EU Parliamentary elections... See how the simplest and, at the same time, most precious of these values is being treated: the value, without which, peace and prosperity have no correspondents and the world would be vacant: the value of human existence, and the right to be able to live.

This Video-Column

All Video-Columns

© 2019 Droit d'auteur / German News Informations Services GmbH