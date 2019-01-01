EU – eine "Werteunion"?

Vor und nach den EU-Wahlen:

Wenn die Wahlplakate abgebaut und die Werbesendungen vergessen sind: Was bleibt von den Versprechen der EU und ihrer Parteigänger? Wird die EU jetzt zur "Werteunion"? Entsteht jetzt das "soziale Europa", das "ökologische Europa"? Sind wir auf dem Weg zu Frieden und Wohlstand in der EU? Zumindest ein bisschen mehr?

Leider lässt der Frieden in der EU weiter auf sich warten. Es wird weiter für Krieg produziert und nicht nur ein bisschen: bei Rheinmetall, bei Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann, bei Diehl oder Siemens. Die Liste ist lang und nach den Wahlen wird sie noch länger. Die Militärausgaben in der EU steigen weiter. In Europa wird entschieden mehr für Rüstung ausgegeben als in Russland und China zusammen.

Nicht nur der Frieden, auch der Wohlstand lässt weiter auf sich warten, jedenfalls wartet darauf jeder vierte EU-Bürger. Jeder Vierte ist in der EU von Armut bedroht – in den Mittelmeerstaaten, dort, wo Berlin die Märkte "beflügelt" und seine Marktchancen nutzt, oft zu ungleichen Preisen – nicht anders als im Osten und Südosten Europas.... Überall dort, wo "Europa" in Deutschland aufgeht, weil sich Berlin mit Europa verwechselt.

Und die EU als "Werteunion"?

Bilder der New York Times zeigen den Untergang dieser Werte – wenn die Körper untergehen, die den Hilfstruppen der EU im Mittelmeer ausgeliefert sind. Bezahlt aus EU-Geldern setzen sie ihre Schnellboote ein. Sie töten die Menschen, die sie angeblich retten sollen...

Wie bisher, Monat für Monat, sterben im Mittelmeer und an den Gegenküsten Europas die Werteversprechen der EU, Tag für Tag, wie bisher, und tausendfach.

Den Untergang lässt sich die EU etwas kosten – es ist der Preis jener Mittel, den die EU für die Abwehr bezahlt, für einen jeden der Körper, der Europa nicht erreicht, tot oder lebendig.

Im Stabszentrum "Frontex", dessen Truppenstärke die EU vervielfachen will und dafür Milliarden kalkuliert, frisst die Abwehr der Werte das Soziale auf.

"Barbarei im Namen Europas" titelte kürzlich ein deutsches Nachrichtenmagazin über die tausenden Körper, die an den Küsten gefoltert werden und auf dem Grund des Mittelmeers liegen. "Im Namen Europas"? Nicht "Europa" geht barbarisch vor. Es ist die EU, die verantwortlich ist, und ihr führendes Mitglied, an vorderstert Front, dirigiert in Berlin.

Ensteht jetzt das "soziale Europa", das "ökologische Europa"? Wird die EU zum Europa der Werte? Entsteht ein Imperium der Bürger- und Menschenrechte, der Demokratie und Pressefreiheit - zumindest "ein bisschen mehr", auf dass es der Welt ein Vorbild sein kann?

Bitte sehen Sie das Video der New York Times und beurteilen Sie selbst, ob man vor den Wahlen zum EU-Parlament wissen konnte, was es mit den Werteversprechen der EU auf sich hat...wie mit dem allereinfachsten und zugleich höchsten dieser Werte umgegangen wird, einem Wert, ohne den Frieden und Wohlstand keinen Ansprechpartner hätten, weil die Welt leer und einsam wäre: dem Wert des menschlichen Daseins und dem Recht, leben zu dürfen.

 

Diese Video-Kolumne

Alle Video-Kolumnen

 

© 2019 Droit d'auteur / German News Informations Services GmbH