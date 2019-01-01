Das deutsche "Klima"

Seit Wochen empören die "Klima"-Maßnahmen der Berliner Regierung die Öffentlichkeit: wegen ihrer "Halbherzigkeit", "Mutlosigkeit" und "Gleichgültigkeit", heißt es auch im übrigen Europa: wegen des zähen Beharrens auf umweltschädlicher Industriepolitik. Rücksichtslose Industriepolitik machen andere auch. Aber Deutschland ist die viertgrößte Wirtschaftsmacht der Welt – mit Kohlendioxid-Einträgen, pro Kopf höher als pro Kopf in China.

Was von der neuen deutschen "Klima"-Politik zu erwarten war, konnte man ahnen, als die Bundeskanzlerin im Februar 2019 die Massenproteste der Schüler in Verbindung mit – hybrider Kriegführung brachte.

O-Ton Merkel: "Europa hat Gegner. Die hybride Kriegführung seitens Russlands ist täglich zu spüren in jedem der europäischen Länder."

"Hybride Kriegführung im Internet ist sehr schwer zu erkennen. Weil Sie plötzlich Bewegungen haben, von denen Sie gedacht haben, dass sie nicht auftreten – die immer ansetzen an einem Manko. In Deutschland protestieren jetzt die Kinder für Klimaschutz. Das ist ein wirklich wichtiges Anliegen. Aber dass plötzlich alle deutschen Kinder, nach Jahren, ohne jeden äußeren Einfluss auf die Idee kommen, dass man diesen Protest machen muss...das kann man sich auch nicht vorstellen."

Aber was soll man sich vorstellen? Heimlichen Krieg ausländischer Mächte mit verführten deutschen Kindern? Oder stört sich Berlin an den Massenprotesten, weil es "Klima"-Vernutzung dringend benötigt – um im internationalen Konkurrenzkampf weiter aufzusteigen – im Kampf um globale Herrschaft über die Natur?

In Europa vernutzt Berlin das "Klima" und die globale Natur am intensivsten. Was sich auf den europäischen Straßen abspielt, der ständig zunehmende Warenverkehr, wird von der ökonomischen Dynamik getrieben, über die Berlin in ganz Europa gebietet – bis in den Nahen Osten. Sechs der neun Transeuropäischen Warenkorridore der EU führen durch Deutschland. Sie gehen auf Entwürfe der NS-Zeit zurück; aber das ist nichts Nazi-Spezifisches. Es ist nur das Kontinuum deutscher Wirtschaftsmacht und Giftproduktion in Europa, durch sämtliche deutschen Regime der letzten 100 Jahre.

Der deutsche Warenhandel rollt heute wie auf einem Güterfließband und verstopft die deutschen Nachbarstaaten. Österreich ist in einem Umfang betroffen, der temporäre Grenzsperren provoziert. Aber auf seinem eigenen Territorium verzögert Deutschland den Ausbau der Schiene für Entlastungsstrecken. Das Bahnnetz wurde massiv verkürzt.

Die Bundesrepublik verschiebt die Folgen ihres industriellen Raubbaus an der Natur auf andere Staaten. Sie ist damit nicht alleine. Aber in der UNO prahlt ihr Aussenminister mit einer "Nachhaltigkeitsallianz", um "das Rennen gegen den Klimawandel (nicht) zu verlieren". Derweil kaufen sich deutsche Industrieunternehmen Ablassbriefe für den Handel mit Umweltgiften – auch durch Zahlungen an arme und deindustrialisierten Staaten.

Wer mit einem Ablassbrief der EU in Entwicklungsländern investiert, erhält einen Giftrabatt: An ihren europäischen Standorten dürfen die Industrieunternehmen wie bisher produzieren und umweltschonende Kosten sparen. Arme Staaten werden als "Klima"-Reserve für die reichen benutzt.

In Deutschland gerät pro Kopf der Bevölkerung mehr CO2 in die Atmosphäre als je Einwohner in Indien: mehr als das Fünffache. Trotzdem werden Indien, werden Südamerika, Afrika und China als Umweltsünder gebrandmarkt. Aber an der industriellen Aufheizung der Atmosphäre waren sie 200 Jahre kaum beteiligt. Sie lebten im kolonialen Agrarelend, als die Kolonialherren mit dem Ertrag dieses Elends in ihren Heimatstaaten reich wurden: mit Kohle und brennbarer Biomasse jeder Art.

Es sind diese industriellen Umweltexzesse in der westlichen Welt, die das fossile Giftpotential überhaupt zum ersten Mal aufbliesen - und Hunderttausende zahlten dafür mit ihrer Gesundheit. Für den jetzigen Zustand, der den gesamten Globus bedroht, sind deren Urheber verantwortlich – im EU-Europa vor allem in Deutschland mit seinen enormen Giftbeiträgen.

Warum ist die deutsche "Klima"-Politik zu einer radikalen Umkehr nicht bereit? Berlin lamentiert über die Vernichtung der Amazonas-Gebiete, statt auf dem eigenen Kontinent und anderswo zu heilen, was in 200 Jahren angerichtet wurde. Berlin schreibt den "Klima"-Kolonialismus der Vergangenheit fort – und wendet ihn ins Imperiale:

Herrschaftskonkurrenz um die Weltnatur – Kampf um die letzten Reserven – global und marktgerecht, wenn nötig mit Gewalt und in Kriegen.

 

