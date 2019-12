Resistance to Berlin

Unrest in Europe because of Germany's expansion of power. Paris warns Berlin and draws closer to Moscow

Soft and obliging, with a friendly smile, yet nevertheless precise and only indirectly threatening, the calls for more power are being sounded in Berlin. The world should hear that the "language of power" encompasses all of Europe, according to the message of German elites and their emissary in Brussels, the EU commission president. They intend to persist in the world with the "language of power."

EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen:

"Europe must also learn the language of power //: On the one hand, this means building our own muscles where we've long been relying on others — for example in security policies. That also means applying our existing power in a more targeted way in areas where European interests are concerned."

The impression emitted by Brussels, as if it is "Europe," which is urgently pleading for more power and "muscle" – more military – does not conform to reality. The majority of the people do not want more power and more expenditures for arms, but more for social needs. The impression emitted by Brussels does not reflect Europe. It comes from Berlin, like the EU commission president and reflects the ambitions of a very powerful leading economic nation. She is alloying her forces. More power must have violence.

In Brussels, Berlin is insisting on the creation of a civilian-military steering committee, the "European Security Council," as an outer shell for the inner core, the German National Security Council. It is meant to conflate economy and military, state and society to the extent that a political “General Staff” evolves – in Berlin and in Potsdam.

Such a General Staff has already twice reached out in vain for world power – in two catastrophic wars. The "Security Council" is copying this usual pattern of German formation for crises and war.

That the choice of enemies falls on Russia, like in the first attempt to grab world power, and that China has long since also come into its sights for warfare, is without a doubt for Berlin. United Germany’s diplomatic leaders are seriously considering halting China's rise from colonial slavery with sanctions. Already with the first attempt to grab world power, Berlin overstretched itself when it waged war on China. With the second attempt, as German tanks got stuck in mud on Russia's soil, the "language of power" and muscle-flexing died in millions of graves.

It is hardly noticed that the eastern front is supplemented by a western front. The German elites' exorbitant claim to implement, in the name of Europe, the "language of power," is creating unrest – even among the western allies. The historical distrust that has accompanied Germany since its lurch for world power leading to world wars is the deeper level of British doubts concerning the EU.

Relations to France have reached a low. Berlin is unwilling to restrain the export surplus of its economy and, at least, reach political compromises. The results persist: going into debt to pay for imports from Germany – throughout southern Europe. Paris is seeking to forge an alliance with the Mediterranean countries to wage resistance against Berlin – with Italy, Spain, and Greece.

This western front, if successful, is being supplemented by drawing closer to Moscow. Paris is exploring its strongest remedy: a tactical pact between France and Russia, bypassing Berlin, and delivering the German elites' exorbitant claims two interconnected fronts – west at the Rhine, east at the Bug. If this bypass pact is achieved, it will follow the path of its precursors.

The Russian Czar and President Poincaré made a pact when Kaiser Wilhelm II sought to reorganize Europe with his "language of power." World War I began...

When on Russian soil, German tanks got stuck in mud in World War II, France renewed the bypass pact. La France Libre, under de Gaulle, sought a security partner in Moscow, to enclose Berlin – in 1944 and possibly forever.

The pact concluded for 20 years retained its effectiveness even when the Cold War began. Even though the wounds have healed that the "language of power" had inflicted throughout Europe, they were not forgotten, neither are the victories.

The Metro station reminding of the victory, has maintained its name in Paris: “Stalingrad”.

In alliance with Moscow, Paris has never lost.

In alliance with Germany – between the Nazi regime and the French collaborators, of the Vichy regime – it had nearly abdicated.

