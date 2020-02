Berlin: On Armed Alert

Whenever possible, Berlin presents itself in armed alert status.

German "global policy" shines on the open stage as an altruistic force in global crises, while military forces await their cue offstage – as in the Berlin Libya Conference in January, which logistically was about Africa, but, more than anything else, about Germany's rise into the upper third of military competitors.

German Chancellor Merkel: "Ladies and Gentlemen, you have followed events. This afternoon, here in Berlin, we have had very intensive and serious negotiations, thus contributing to making a fresh political start, giving a fresh political incentive to efforts to generate hope for the people and hope for peace in the Libyan conflict .…"

"Hope" and "peace" in the Libyan conflict were being negotiated by Germany and its military competitors, while Libya's emissaries were waiting outside the doors of the Berlin Conference – not very different from back then, when Berlin had imposed itself as the mediator to insure its colonial interests in Africa.

Back in 1884, Chancellor Bismarck presided over the Berlin Conference … standing in front of a huge map in imperial Berlin. With a stock company, Berlin had hunted for slaves and was now demanding more of the stately spoils: natural resources – in consultation with the rivals for the spoils.

Whereas, in 2020, in Libya they want to take a stand "in the interests of the people;" in imperial Berlin, the old motto for dividing up the spoils was to bring "manners and welfare" to the savages and blacks.

Millions came under the lash of the Berlin resolutions, from the shores of the Mediterranean to the southern tip of Africa. Like the bandits of the colonial occupiers in Paris, or London, Berlin also dispatched its best soldiers. It was now a peer among peers. Wage slave labor on plantations, in mines, covered militarily, supplemented profits from domestic wage labor.

As before, unified Germany's business association insists again today on being treated as a peer among peers in the upper third of global competition – also militarily. Today, it's about oil in the Libyan conflict: global politics" in a peace mission on the open stage – while the Bundeswehr is awaiting its cue in the wings.

Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer: "Then, of course, the question arises: How should that happen? Who should provide security? And then, from my perspective, Germany – which was always a motor in this process – must deal with this question. What can we contribute? This is completely normal. The defense ministry and the Bundeswehr will rapidly be able to say concretely how we can contribute."

To the contribution in question of maintaining order in Libya's conflict, the Bundeswehr's planners can add experience. Already in 2011, commando units penetrated crisis-ridden Libya, to rescue German drilling specialists of BASF, the world's largest chemical enterprise, from a Libyan oil field back to their company in Germany – in violation of UN member Libya's laws.

That was the hour of the air force unit's grey machines that violated Libyan airspace risking lives. The undercover illegal action involving nearly a thousand soldiers is considered the Bundeswehr Planner's most successful demonstration of deeds still to come.

Brigadier General: "Yes, when we look at the global political situation and see already flames everywhere … these are still minor fires. Should they become major fires, we will again be ready to go, as firefighters, also into these areas and rescue German citizens, embassy employees and others out there. This is our job, and we are available on short notice.

The moment arrived, when in the past few weeks, medical necessity prompted rapid action. However, there was no war and chaos, as with the Libyan mission. The evacuation from the crisis region in the metropolis Wuhan, lent itself neither to piracy nor to military spectacles. Whereas Paris or Tokyo were booking civilian charter planes to be able to quickly react, Berlin was demonstrating its armed alert and played for time. It sent the air force, the grey machines used in the Libya mission, in spite of misgivings in Beijing.

Berlin wasted hours arguing with China over the standard regulations for the landing approach area, granting military flights access to the airspace only under special conditions. Berlin had to relent. Beijing postponed the German air force performance until dark – the grey plane had to land at night, without the press being present. The staging failed. On its return flight to Germany there was not landing permit in Moscow, for similar reasons that had posed problems in Beijing …

Whenever possible, Berlin presents in armed alert status. German "global policy" shines on the open stage as an altruistic force in global crises, while military forces await their cue offstage.

